In India, gold prices continued their upward trend. Ten grams of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 110 to Rs 56,070 today, 12 January. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 71,500. The price of the yellow metal alters every day due to factors including state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 51,400. The same quantity of the valuable metal is being purchased at Rs 51,550 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 52,290.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is valued at Rs 56,070. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 57,040 in Chennai and Rs 56,220 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,550 and Rs 51,400, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 56,220 in Lucknow and Rs 56,070 in Kerala.

In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,450. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 56,120 in the three cities.

In Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,400. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 56,070 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, increased 0.25 percent to Rs 55,833.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, also increased 0.63 percent to Rs 68,404.00.

