Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 60,000 today, 1 April in India. One kilogram of silver is being retailed at Rs 74,500. The gold prices see a change on a daily basis due to factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 55,150 in New Delhi.

The same amount of 24-carat variety is being retailed at Rs 60,150 in the city. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat valuable metal is being procured at Rs 55,600, while the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 60,650 in the region.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat valuable metal costs Rs 55,000. Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 60,000 in the two cities. In Hyderabad, Pune, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 55,000. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 60,000 in the regions.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold are being traded at Rs 55,150. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is priced at Rs 60,150. In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 55,050. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 60,050 in the above areas.

In Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat valuable metal costs Rs 55,150. The same amount of 24-carat yellow metal is being retailed at Rs 60,150 in the above regions. In Berhampur and Rourkela, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being traded at Rs 55,000. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat precious metal is being purchased at Rs 60,000 in both cities.

Data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 5 June 2023, fell by 0.49 per cent to trade at Rs 59,600. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 May, increased by 0.6 per cent to stand at Rs 72,205.

