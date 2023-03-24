Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 60,000 today, 24 March. One kilo of silver is valued at Rs 73,000. The price of the precious metal changes everyday due to factors like state taxes, excise duty and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is priced at Rs 55,150 while the same amount of 24-carat is being traded at Rs 60,150 in the national capital. The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 55,000 and the same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 60,000. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 55,600 while 10 grams of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 60,650 in the city.

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 55,050 in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 60,050.

In Bhubaneswar and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 55,000 whereas the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 60,000.

The value of 22-carat gold in Mysore and Patna stands at Rs 55,050; the same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 60,050 in the above cities.

In Pune and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 55,000 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 60,000 in both the cities.

As per the latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures which are set to mature on 5 April, declined by 0.24 percent to Rs 59,425.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 May this year, increased by 0.06 percent to Rs 70,254.00.

