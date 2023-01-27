Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 57,930; silver at Rs 72,600 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 57,930 today, 27 January. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 72,600. The value of the yellow metal fluctuates because of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 53,110. The same quantity of the yellow metal is being bought and sold for Rs 52,400 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 53,260. If you look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Mumbai and Kolkata costs Rs 57,940. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 57,940 in Chennai and Rs 58,090 in the national capital.

In Jaipur and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,260 and Rs 53,110 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 58,090 in Jaipur and Rs 57,940 in Pune. In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 22-carat is valued at Rs 53,260 per 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat gold is available at Rs 58,090 in both cities.

In Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 53,150. The price of 24-carat gold in all three cities is Rs 57,980.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 53,110 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,940 in both cities.

In Visakhapatnam and Mysore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 53,110 and Rs 53,150 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 57,940 in Visakhapatnam and Rs 57,980 in Mysore.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, decreased 0.39 per cent to Rs 56,739.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, increased by 0.01 per cent to Rs 68,684.00.

