Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 57,270; silver falls to Rs 72,600 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 57,270 today, 28 January. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 72,600. The price of the yellow metal changes daily due to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 52,500. The same quantity of the yellow metal is valued at Rs 52,650 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 53,450. A look at the 24-carat gold rates reveals, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 57,270. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 58,310 in Chennai and Rs 57,420 in Delhi.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued for Rs 52,500 and Rs 52,650 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 57,270 in Pune and Rs 57,420 in Jaipur. In Ahmedabad, Patna and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,550. The price of 24-carat gold in all the three cities is Rs 57,320.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 22-carat is bought and sold at Rs 52,650 per 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 57,420.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being valued at Rs 52,500 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,270 in both cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February, declined 0.15 per cent to Rs 56,875.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, declined 0.50 per cent to Rs 68,331.00.

