Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 55,970; silver falls to Rs 71,000 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 55,970 today, 6 January. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 71,000 in the country after a fall of Rs 1,000. The rate of the yellow metal differs daily owing to factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being purchased at Rs 51,310. The same quantity of valuable metal is being traded at Rs 51,460 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,900.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is valued at Rs 55,970. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 56,620 in Chennai and Rs 56,120 in the national capital.

In Kerala and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 51,310 and Rs 51,360, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 55,970 in Kerala and Rs 56,020 in Ahmedabad.

In Patna, Bengaluru and Mangalore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold costs Rs 51,360. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 56,020 in the three cities.

In Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 51,310. The same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 55,970 in the above cities.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February 2023, grew 0.19 per cent to Rs 55,394.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March, also surged 0.50 per cent to Rs 68,421.00.

