Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 54,060, silver at Rs 69,100 per kilo

According to MCX, gold futures rose by 0.73 per cent to Rs 53,377.00 and silver futures rose by 1.32 per cent to reach Rs 69,942

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 18 April stands at Rs 54,060 in India following no change in yesterday's selling price. One kilo of silver has also not seen a change in price and is being sold at yesterday’s price of Rs 69,100.

The price of the yellow metal differs and usually varies on a day-to-day basis. It is influenced by factors such as making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates for today, 18 April in different cities of India.

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata is being traded at Rs 49,550. Whereas in Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is priced at Rs. 50,140.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata, 10 grams of it is valued at Rs. 54,060. However, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being sold for Rs. 54,700 in Chennai.

Coming to Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,580 and Rs 49,650, respectively. However, the same quantity of 24-carat is priced at Rs 54,210 in Jaipur and Rs 54,090 in Pune.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at a price of Rs 49,550. While, in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Mysore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity stands at Rs 49,550. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in all the above areas can be purchased at Rs 54,060.

In Patna and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 49,580 and Rs 49,650 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 54,090 in Patna and Rs 54,210 in Chandigarh.

The latest data from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveals that gold futures, which are set to mature on 3 June this year, rose by 0.73 percent to Rs 53,377.00. Silver futures also rose by 1.32 per cent to reach Rs 69,942.

