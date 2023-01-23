Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,250; silver falls to Rs 72,300 per kilo

In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,250 today, 23 January. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 72,300. The value of the yellow metal fluctuates daily due to factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 52,250. The same quantity of the yellow metal is available at Rs 52,400 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 53,200. A look at the 24-carat gold rates reveals, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai costs Rs 57,060. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 58,040 in Chennai and Rs 57,210 in Delhi.

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available for Rs 52,250 and Rs 52,400 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 57,060 in Pune and Rs 57,210 in Jaipur. In Patna, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,300. The cost of 24-carat gold in all the three cities is Rs 57,110.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 22-carat is valued at Rs 52,400 per 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 57,210.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 52,250 today. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 57,060 in both cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, set to mature on 3 February, increased 0.10 per cent to Rs 56,714.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, increased by 0.69 per cent to Rs 69,017.00.

