Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,250; silver at Rs 56,500 per kilo

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 47,930 and Rs 48,050, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,280 in Pune and Rs 52,400 in Jaipur

Ten grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 52,250 on 19 August, with no change from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is bought and sold at Rs 56,500 after a decline of Rs 200. Due to important factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty, the value of the precious metal changes every day. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 47,900. The same amount of the valuable metal in Chennai costs Rs 48,500. In New Delhi, it is being obtained at Rs 48,050 today.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of yellow metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 52,250. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded in New Delhi for Rs 52,400. In Chennai, it is priced at Rs 52,910.

In Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,900. In Ahmedabad, Mangalore and Surat, the same amount can be purchased at Rs 47,950. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Bhubaneswar, Vijayawada, and Kerala costs Rs 52,250. In Mangalore, Ahmedabad, and Surat, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 52,310.

In Patna and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,930 and Rs 48,380, respectively. In Patna, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,280. In Madurai, it is valued at Rs 52,910.

In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,050. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased at Rs 52,400 in both cities.

A revised list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, set to mature on 5 October 2022, fell by 0.22 percent to Rs 51,492.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September this year, dropped 0.63 percent to settle at Rs 56,088.00.

