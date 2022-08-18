Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,240; silver at Rs 57,600 per kilo

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which will mature on 5 October 2022, rose by 0.21 percent to Rs 51,649.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September this year, fell 0.40 percent to settle at Rs 56,865.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,240 on 18 August, with a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver stands at Rs 57,600, after a decline of Rs 200. The rate of the much-in-demand metal changes every day due to significant factors such as state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,890, as per the Good Returns website. The same amount of the desired yellow metal in Chennai is being acquired at Rs 48,480. In New Delhi, it is being purchased at Rs 48,040 today.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 52,240. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded in Chennai for Rs 52,890. In New Delhi, it is being bought for Rs 52,390.

In Patna and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,930 and Rs 47,890, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,280 in Patna and Rs 52,240 in Bhubaneshwar.

In Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 47,890. In Surat, Mysore, and Bengaluru, the same amount can be acquired at Rs 47,940. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad and Kerala costs Rs 52,240. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Surat, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 52,300.

In Chandigarh and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,040 and Rs 48,480, respectively. In Chandigarh, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,390. In Coimbatore, it is valued at Rs 52,890.

In Jaipur and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,040. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 52,390 in both the above cities.

Updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which will mature on 5 October 2022, rose by 0.21 percent to Rs 51,649.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September this year, fell 0.40 percent to settle at Rs 56,865.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.