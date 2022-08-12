Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 51,650; silver at Rs 58,900 per kilo

In Vadodara and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 47,380 and Rs 47,550, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,690 in Vadodara and Rs 51,870 in Lucknow

The market value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at Rs 51,650 in India with no change in its rate from yesterday’s price. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 58,900, after observing a rise of Rs 200. The rate of the precious yellow metal changes daily due to factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 47,350. The same amount of the much-desired metal is being sold at Rs 48,850 in Chennai and Rs 47,550 in New Delhi, respectively.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being purchased at Rs 51,650. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded in Chennai for Rs 53,290 and in New Delhi, it is being sold for Rs 51,870.

In Vadodara and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 47,380 and Rs 47,550, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,690 in Vadodara and Rs 51,870 in Lucknow.

In places including Hyderabad, Kerala, and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,350. In Surat, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount can be purchased at a price of Rs 47,400. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Bhubaneshwar is rated at Rs 51,650. In Surat, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 51,710.

In Patna and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,380 and Rs 48,850, respectively. In Patna, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,690, while in Madurai it is rated at Rs 53,290.

In Nashik and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 47,380. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,690 in Nashik and Nagpur.

Revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which will mature on 5 October 2022, surged by 0.13 percent to Rs 52,311.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September this year, witnessed a decline of 1.02 percent and settled at Rs 58,356.00.

