Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 50,830; silver at Rs 57,700 per kilo

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being sold at a price of Rs 50,830, today, 1 November after a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday’s rate. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 57,700 following a hike of Rs 200 from yesterday’s selling price.

The rate of the yellow metal changes on a regular basis, due to factors such as excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being acquired at Rs 46,590. The same amount of the precious metal is being procured at Rs 46,740 in New Delhi and in Chennai, it is being traded at Rs 47,140.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the valuable metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being sold at Rs 50,830. The same quantity of 24-carat purity costs Rs 50,980 in New Delhi. In Chennai, it is priced at Rs 51,430.

https://www.goodreturns.in/gold-rates/#Indian+Major+Cities+Gold+Rates+Today

In Pune and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,620 and Rs 46,740, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 50,860 in Pune and Rs 50,980 in Jaipur.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 46,590. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the valuable metal is being purchased at Rs 46,640. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Hyderabad, and Visakhapatnam is priced at Rs 50,830. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,900.

In Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,620 and Rs 46,740, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,860 in Nagpur, while in Chandigarh, it is being sold at Rs 50,980.

In Coimbatore and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 47,140 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,430 in both cities.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data signifies that gold futures, which will mature on 5 December 2022, increased 0.05 percent to Rs 50,346.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, rose by 0.87 percent to Rs 58,178.00.

https://www.mcxindia.com/

