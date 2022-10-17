In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 50,670 today, 17 October after a rise of Rs 270 on yesterday’s selling price. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 55,300 with no change in its price. Due to factors such as making charges, state taxes, and excise duty, the price of the yellow metal changes daily. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being sold at Rs 46,450. The same amount of the valuable metal costs Rs 46,900 in Chennai and in New Delhi, it is being traded at Rs 46,600.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the expensive yellow metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being vended at Rs 50,670. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired in New Delhi for Rs 50,820 and in Chennai for Rs 51,160.

https://www.goodreturns.in/gold-rates/#Indian+Major+Cities+Gold+Rates+Today

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 45,480 and Rs 46,600, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,700 in Pune and Rs 50,820 in Lucknow.

In Vijayawada, Kerala, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,450. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Surat, the same amount can be purchased at Rs 46,500. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Vijayawada, and Hyderabad, costs Rs 50,670. In Bengaluru, Surat and Mysore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,720.

In Bhubaneshwar and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 46,450 and Rs 45,480, respectively. In Bhubaneshwar, the same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,670. In Nashik, it is being procured at Rs 50,700.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,600 today. The same quantity of 24-carat purity can be obtained at Rs 50,820 in both cities.

As per the updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – increased by 0.28 percent to Rs 50,402.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, rose by 0.82 percent to settle at Rs 55,678.00.

https://www.mcxindia.com/

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.