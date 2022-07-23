Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 50,620; silver at Rs 55,400 per kilo

As per the MCX data, gold futures rose by 0.61 per cent to Rs 50,680.00 and silver futures witnessed a drop of 0.56 per cent and settled at Rs 55,100.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 23 July, stands at Rs 50,620 in India after a rise of Rs 440 from yesterday’s price of Rs 50,180. One kilogram of silver is being procured at Rs 55,400, witnessing a drop of Rs 200 from yesterday’s rate.

The price of the yellow metal changes daily due to factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. Here are the gold rates from different Indian cities on Saturday, 23 July:

In New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be bought and sold at Rs 46,400. The same quantity of the desired metal is retailed at Rs 46,800 in Chennai, according to the Good Returns website.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the precious yellow metal in Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi is being sold at Rs 50,620. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being purchased for Rs 51,050 in Chennai.

In Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained at Rs 46,420 and Rs 46,550, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 50,640 in Nagpur and Rs 50,780 in Chandigarh.

In regions like Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,400. While in Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount can be acquired at Rs 46,450. Additionally, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Kerala, and Vishakhapatnam, is valued at Rs 50,620. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Mysore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,670.

In Jaipur and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,550 and Rs 46,420, respectively. In Jaipur, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,780, while in Nashik it is Rs 50,640.

In Coimbatore and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,800 and Rs 46,470. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 51,050 in Coimbatore and Rs 50,690 in Ahmedabad.

