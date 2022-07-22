Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 50,180; silver at Rs 55,600 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures rose by 0.41 per cent to Rs 50,431.00 and silver futures observed a fall of 0.32 per cent and settled at Rs 55,440.00

The selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India today, 22 July has reached Rs 50,180 after a fall of Rs 440 from yesterday’s price of Rs 50,620. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 55,600, observing a decline of Rs 300 in its rate.

The price of the valuable metal changes daily owing to factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. Here are the gold charges from a few different cities on Friday, 22 July:

In New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is sold at Rs 46,000, according to the Good Returns website. The same amount of the desired metal in Chennai is traded at Rs 46,300.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the sought-after metal in Mumbai, Kolkata, and New Delhi is retailed at Rs 50,180 and the same quantity is valued at Rs 50,500 in Chennai.

In Vadodara and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 46,040 and Rs 46,150, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being procured at Rs 50,220 in Vadodara and Rs 50,350 in Lucknow.

In Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being acquired at Rs 46,000. In Mysore, Bengaluru, and Mangalore, the same amount of 22-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 46,070. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Hyderabad, Bhubaneshwar, and Kerala, is being acquired at Rs 50,180 while in Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Mysore, it is being traded at a price of Rs 50,250.

In Nashik and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,040 and Rs 46,150, respectively. In Nashik, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,220, while in Chandigarh it is rated at Rs 50,350.

In Ahmedabad and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,050 and Rs 46,300 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being offered at a price of Rs 50,230 in Ahmedabad and Rs 50,500 in Coimbatore.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data indicates that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, rose by 0.41 percent to Rs 50,431.00. Silver futures, which are expected to mature on 5 September 2022, observed a fall of 0.32 percent and settled at Rs 55,440.00.

