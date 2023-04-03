Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 60,000 today, 3 April in India. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 74,500. The price of gold fluctuates on a daily basis because of factors like making charges, excise duty, and state taxes. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a value of Rs 55,150 in New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat variety is being bought and sold at Rs 60,150 in the national capital. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat precious metal costs Rs 55,600, while the same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 60,650 in the region.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 55,000. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 60,000 in the above two cities. In Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased and sold at Rs 55,000. The same amount of 24-carat valuable metal is priced at Rs 60,000 in the regions. In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 55,150. The same amount of 24-carat precious metal is being procured at Rs 60,150.

In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 55,050. The same quantity of 24-carat gold costs Rs 60,050 in the above areas.

In Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat precious metal is being procured at Rs 55,150. The same quantity of 24-carat yellow metal is being bought and sold at Rs 60,150 in the above regions. In Berhampur and Rourkela, 10 grams of 22-carat purity stands at a price of Rs 55,000. On the other hand, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 60,000 in both places.

Data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold futures, set to mature on 5 June 2023, dropped by 0.52 percent to stand at Rs 59,304. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 May, fell by 1.02 percent to trade at Rs 71,481.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.