Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 59,670 today, 4 April in India. One kilogram of silver is being purchased at Rs 74,000. The price of gold fluctuates on a daily basis due to factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 54,850 in New Delhi. The same amount of 24-carat yellow metal is being retailed at Rs 59,820 in the national capital. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is being sold at Rs 55,350, while the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 60,380 in the region.

In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat precious metal is being traded at Rs 54,700. The price of 10 grams of 24-carat yellow metal stands at Rs 59,670 in the two cities. In Hyderabad, Kerala, and Pune, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 54,700. The same amount of 24-carat purity stands at a price of Rs 59,670 in these regions. In Chandigarh and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 54,850. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 59,820 in the above areas.

In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 54,750. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 59,720 in the above regions.

In Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida, 10 grams of 22-carat yellow metal is being sold at Rs 54,850. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 59,820 in the above areas. In Berhampur and Rourkela, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 54,700. On the other hand, the same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 59,670 in both places.

Data on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold futures, maturing on 5 June 2023, rose by 0.7 per cent to trade at Rs 60,032. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 May, fell by 0.15 percent to stand at Rs 72,112.

