Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 52,470; silver at Rs 58,900 per kilo

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 6 July stands at Rs 52,470, with a gain of Rs 130 from yesterday's price of Rs 52,340. One kilogram of silver is being traded at Rs 58,900, witnessing a rise of Rs 1,100 in its procuring price, which was Rs 57,800 yesterday.

The price of the yellow metal changes daily due to factors like making charges, state taxes, and excise duty. Here are the gold prices from a few different cities on Wednesday, 6 July:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata at Rs 48,100. Whereas, the same quantity of the valuable metal is being procured at Rs 48,050 in Chennai.

As far as the 24-carat gold rates are concerned, 10 grams of this precious metal is priced at Rs 52,470 in Kolkata, New Delhi, and Mumbai. In Chennai, the same quantity is priced at Rs 52,420.

In cities like Ahmedabad and Patna, 10 grams of 22-carat gold has a market value of Rs 48,150 and Rs 48,180 respectively. The value of the same quantity of 24-carat purity stands at Rs 52,450 in Ahmedabad and Rs 52,480 in Patna.

In Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 48,100 and in Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore and Bhubaneswar, the same amount is valued at Rs 48,130. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala and Hyderabad is traded at Rs 52,340. In Bengaluru, Mysore, Mangalore and Bhubaneswar, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 52,500.

In Coimbatore and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold at Rs 48,050 and Rs 48,250, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is traded at Rs 52,420 in Coimbatore and Rs 52,570 in Jaipur.

In Pune and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is available at Rs 48,180 and Rs 48,250 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being bought and sold at Rs 52,480 in Pune and Rs 52,570 in Chandigarh.

The recent Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that the gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 August this year, increased by 0.17 percent to Rs 51,391.00. Silver futures, which are likely to mature on 5 September, also witnessed a rise of 0.09 percent and settled at Rs 56,917.00.

