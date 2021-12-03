Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold sold at Rs 47,080; silver reaches Rs 61,200 per kg

The value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in New Delhi is Rs 46,250 and in Mumbai, 22-carat gold for the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 46,080 today on 03 December 2021

The value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 3 December, was Rs 47,080 marking a loss of Rs 500 when compared to yesterday’s trading value that was Rs 47,580. Meanwhile, one kilo of silver has settled at Rs 61,200 after observing a rise of Rs 500 as compared to yesterday's value which stood at Rs 60, 700.

Below is the gold price today in major Indian cities:

With recent updates, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in the national capital - New Delhi is Rs 46,250, while in the financial capital- Mumbai, 22-carat gold for the same quantity is being purchased at Rs 46,080, today. Whereas in Kolkata and Chennai, the precious yellow metal is being sold at Rs 46,400 and Rs 44,170, respectively.

According to the Good Returns website, the value of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is Rs 47,080 for 10 grams. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in the national capital is Rs 50,450. In Kolkata, it is being purchased at Rs 49,100 and in Chennai, for the same quantity, 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 48,190, today.

As per other important cities, such as Hyderabad and Pune, the value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold is estimated to be at Rs 44,100 and Rs 45,320, respectively. Furthermore, for the same amount, the selling price of 24-carat gold in both the cities stand at Rs 48,110 and Rs 48,570.

In Kerala, the procuring price of 22-carat gold for 10 grams is Rs 44,100 while 24-carat gold, for the same amount, is currently being sold at Rs 48,110. However, in Ahmedabad and Nashik, revised updates show that for 10 grams, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,380 and Rs 45,320. Additionally, for 24-carat gold for the same amount, customers will be purchasing it at Rs 48,800 and Rs 48,570, today in the two cities.

As per data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures rose by 0.51 percent to Rs 47,642.00. While, for silver, the futures value also went up by 0.11 percent to Rs 61.190.00.

