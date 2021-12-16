Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold reaches Rs 47,910; silver at Rs 60,900 per kg

The value of gold futures fell by 0.01 percent to reach Rs 47,891 and silver future prices fell by 0.96 percent to reach Rs 60,234, according to Multi Commodity Exchange data

The purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 16 December, reached Rs 47,910 after witnessing a Rs 240 drop in its rate when compared to yesterday’s trading price which was Rs 48,150. Meanwhile, one kilo of silver is being sold at Rs 60,900 after seeing a Rs 600 fall in its rate from yesterday’s selling price that was Rs 61,500.

The price of the yellow metal alters daily due to factors including excise duty, state taxes and making charges.

Below is the list of gold prices in a few metro cities on 16 December:

In Mumbai and New Delhi, the price of 22-carat gold is Rs 46,910 and Rs 47,150 for 10 grams. For the same quantity, in Kolkata, the price of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,100. Whereas, in Chennai, the precious yellow metal is being traded at Rs 45,190 for 10 grams.

According to the Good Returns website, the value of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in New Delhi is Rs 51,430 and in Mumbai, the same amount of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 47,910. Similarly, in Chennai and Kolkata, the selling price for 10 grams of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,300 and Rs 47,100, respectively.

Looking into other cities including Jaipur and Lucknow, 22-carat gold is traded at Rs 47,000 and Rs 45,700, today. Likewise, the rate of the same amount of 24-carat gold has touched Rs 49,200 and Rs 48,600 in both cities.

In Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat of yellow metal is priced at Rs 45,000 while 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,100 for the same amount. Furthermore, in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the price of 10 grams of 24-carat reached Rs 49,100. However, for the same quantity, 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 45,000, today in both cities.

Coming to Chandigarh and Surat, the purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 48,600 and Rs 49,480. Also, 22-carat gold in both the cities, is being sold at Rs 45,700 and Rs 46,380, for 10 grams, respectively.

Updated rates of gold from Ahmedabad and Coimbatore reveal that the price of 22-carat is currently being sold at Rs 46,380 and Rs 45,190. Additionally, for 10 grams, 24-carat is being bought at Rs 49,480 and Rs 49,300 respectively.

With the recent data from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCE), the value of gold futures fell by 0.01 percent to reach Rs 47,891.00. Silver future prices fell by 0.96 percent to reach Rs 60,234.00.

