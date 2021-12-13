Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat gold reaches Rs 47,770; silver at Rs 61,200 per kg

The value of gold futures rose by 0.02 percent to reach Rs 48,175 and silver futures rose by 0.28 percent to Rs 61,325, according to Multi Commodity Exchange data

The selling price of 24-carat gold, today, 13 December, was Rs 47,770 for 10 grams , indicating a decline of Rs 10 from yesterday's selling rate of Rs 47,780. Meanwhile, silver was priced at Rs 61,200 for one kilo, witnessing no change from yesterday's value.

The price of the precious yellow metal varies daily due to fluctuations in excise duty, making charges and taxes.

Here is the gold price in major cities:

If we look at the value of 22-carat gold in the national capital, the purchasing price for 10 grams is Rs 47,270. In Mumbai and Chennai, the same amount is sold for Rs 46,770 and Rs 45,400, respectively. Furthermore, in Kolkata, the City of Joy, 10 grams of 22-carat is being sold at Rs 47,270, according to the Good Returns website.

Coming to the value of 24-carat gold, 10 grams is being traded at Rs 51,570 and Rs 49,250 in Delhi and Chennai. Meanwhile, in Kolkata and Mumbai, the same amount is valued at Rs 49,970 and Rs 47,770, respectively.

The value of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Kerala and Bengaluru is Rs 45,120. Furthermore, 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 49,220 in both the regions.

In Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,120 and Rs 45,980 for 10 grams. The same amount of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 49,220 and Rs 49,120 respectively.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, the price of 22-carat of the yellow metal is Rs 47,470 and Rs 45,820 respectively, while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 49,570 and Rs 48,720 in both the cities.

In Lucknow, 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 45,820 while 24-carat of the precious metal is being bought at Rs 48,720.

For Mysore and Coimbatore, the value of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,220 and Rs 49,520, respectively. Meanwhile, the same amount of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 45,120 and Rs 45,400 in both the southern cities.

If we look at Multi Commodity Exchange values, the value of gold futures, set to mature on 4 February 2022, rose by 0.02 percent to reach Rs 48,175.00. The value of silver futures, set to mature on 4 March next year, also rose by 0.28 percent to Rs 61,325.00.

