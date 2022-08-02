Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 51,370; silver at Rs 58,300 per kilo

In Patna and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,120 and Rs 47,940, respectively. In Patna, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,400, while in Coimbatore it is valued at Rs 52,290

In India, the selling price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 2 August stands at Rs 51,370 after a fall of Rs 10 from yesterday's price. One kilogram of silver is being procured at Rs 58,300, after a rise of Rs 300 from yesterday’s rate.

The price of gold alters daily due to factors such as excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. Here are the gold rates from different cities across the country on Tuesday, 2 August:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 47,090. In Chennai and New Delhi, the same amount of the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 47,940 and Rs 47,240, respectively.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being retailed at Rs 51,370. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being acquired at Rs 52,290 in Chennai and Rs 51,540 in New Delhi.

In Pune and Lucknow, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,120 and Rs 47,240, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 51,400 in Pune and Rs 51,540 in Lucknow.

In Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at a price of Rs 47,090. In Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount is being acquired at Rs 47,140. However, 10 grams of 24-carat gold in Vijayawada, Kerala, and Hyderabad is valued at Rs 51,370. In Bengaluru, Mangalore, and Mysore, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being vended at Rs 51,420.

In Jaipur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 47,240. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 51,540 in the above two cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data specifies that gold futures which are set to mature on 5 October this year, slumped by 0.19 percent to Rs 51,530.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September 2022, also fell by 0.17 percent and settled at Rs 58,270.00.

