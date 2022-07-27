Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 50,780; silver at Rs 54,500 per kilo

The latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data states that gold futures, due to mature on 5 August this year, fell 0.08 percent to Rs 50,546.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September 2022, slid 0.21 percent and settled at Rs 54,602.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold today, 27 July, is priced at Rs 50,780 with a fall of Rs 380 from yesterday. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 54,500 after witnessing a drop of Rs 400.

The price of the much-in-demand yellow metal alters daily due to significant factors like state taxes, making charges, and excise duty. Here are the gold rates from a few different cities on Wednesday, 27 July:

In New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,850, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the valuable yellow metal is being traded in Chennai at Rs 47,280.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the desired metal in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is priced at Rs 50,780. Whereas, in Chennai, the same amount is valued at Rs 51,580.

In Ahmedabad and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 46,580 and Rs 47,280, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 50,780 in Ahmedabad and Rs 51,580 in Madurai.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,580. In Vijayawada, Mangalore, and Vishakhapatnam, the same amount of 22-carat purity is also being acquired at Rs 46,850. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in all the above regions is being purchased at Rs 50,780.

In Jaipur and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 46,700 and Rs 46,580, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 50,940 in Jaipur. In Nagpur, the precious metal is being purchased at Rs 50,780.

In Chandigarh and Surat, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 46,700, and Rs 46,580, respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold at Rs 50,940 in Chandigarh and Rs 50,780 in Surat.

The latest Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data states that gold futures, due to mature on 5 August this year, fell 0.08 percent to Rs 50,546.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September 2022, slid 0.21 percent and settled at Rs 54,602.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.