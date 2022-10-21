Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat falls to Rs 50,560; silver at Rs 56,150 per kilogram

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 50,560 today, 21 October, after a fall of Rs 220. One kilogram of silver is valued at Rs 56,150, witnessing a fall of Rs 250 from yesterday’s price. The rate of the precious gold metal changes daily, due to factors like excise duty, state taxes and making charges. As per the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is being bought and sold at Rs 46,350. The same amount of yellow metal is being retailed at Rs 46,500 in New Delhi and Rs 46,850 in Chennai.

Looking at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of it in Kolkata and Mumbai is being traded at Rs 50,560. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being procured for Rs 51,110 in Chennai. In New Delhi, it is valued at Rs 50,730.

In Ahmedabad and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 46,400 and Rs 46,500, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 50,620 in Ahmedabad and Rs 50,730 in Jaipur.

In Kerala, Hyderabad, and Bhubaneswar 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,350. In Bengaluru, Surat, and Mangalore, the valuable metal is being retailed at Rs 46,400. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Kerala, Bhubaneswar, and Hyderabad has a value of Rs 50,560. In Mangalore, Surat, and Bengaluru, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,620.

In Madurai and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,850 and Rs 46,380 respectively. In Madurai, the same amount of 24-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,110, and in Nashik, it is being sold at Rs 50,590.

In Lucknow and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at a value of Rs 46,500 and Rs. 46,510 respectively. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being traded at Rs 50,730 and Rs. 50,740 in Lucknow and Chandigarh respectively.

As per the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures – which are set to mature on 5 December 2022 – fell by 0.20 per cent to Rs 50,045.00. Silver futures, which will also mature on 5 December this year, fell 0.45 per cent to Rs 56,400.00.

