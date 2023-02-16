In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold costs Rs 56,950 today, 16 February. One kilogram of silver is being sold at Rs 69,000. The value of gold fluctuates on a regular basis because of factors like excise duty, state taxes, and making charges. The Good Returns website shows that 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is priced at Rs 52,200. The same quantity of gold is being procured at Rs 52,350 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,800.

If we glance at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is priced at Rs 56,950. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being retailed at Rs 57,600 in Chennai and Rs 57,100 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,350 and Rs 53,800, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 57,100 in Lucknow and Rs 57,600 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,200. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 56,950 in these areas.

In Patna, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,250. The same amount of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 57,000 in the above cities.

According to the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data, the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, rose 0.08 percent to Rs 56,169.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, gained 0.42 percent to Rs 65,696.00.

