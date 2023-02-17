In India, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is available for Rs 56,730 today, 17 February. One kilogram of silver costs Rs 69,000. The value of gold changes on a daily basis because of factors like state taxes, excise duty, and making charges. The Good Returns web portal reveals that 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai and Kolkata is valued at Rs 52,200. The same quantity of gold is being procured at Rs 52,140 in New Delhi. In Chennai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,790.

A look at the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 56,720. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 57,590 in Chennai and Rs 56,870 in the national capital.

In Lucknow and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being retailed at Rs 52,140 and Rs 52,790 respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity costs Rs 56,870 in Lucknow and Rs 57,590 in Coimbatore.

In Pune, Kerala and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 51,990. The same quantity of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 56,720 in these areas.

In Ahmedabad, Patna and Bengaluru, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is valued at Rs 52,040. The same amount of 24-carat gold is available for Rs 56,770 in the above cities.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that the gold futures which will mature on 5 April 2023, fell 0.58 percent to Rs 55,900.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 3 March this year, fell 0.84 percent to Rs 65,083.00.

