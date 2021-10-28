The Multi Commodity Exchange prices in gold futures saw a rise of 0.02 percent, rising to Rs 47,971.00

The gold price touched Rs 48,130, today, 28 October, witnessing a decline of Rs 140 from yesterday’s trading price of Rs 48,270. Meanwhile, silver is being sold at Rs 64,800 per kg, a fall of Rs 1,200 from yesterday’s trading price of Rs 66,000 for the same quantity.

Below is the list of top cities and the gold rates:

In New Delhi, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 46,900, while the same amount is being purchased at Rs 47,130 in Mumbai. Furthermore, in Chennai, the yellow metal is being sold at Rs 45,080.

Coming to the 24-carat gold, the price of 10 gm in the national capital is Rs 51,160. While in Chennai, it is being traded at Rs 49,170. Taking a look at the Mumbai rate, the price of gold is Rs 48,120 for 10 grams of 24-carat gold, while the price is Rs 50,090 in the city of joy – Kolkata.

Meanwhile in Jaipur and Ahmedabad, the price of 24-carat gold is Rs 49,120 and Rs 49,260, respectively. Additionally, the price of 22-carat gold in these cities are Rs 47,120 and Rs 46,170, respectively.

A look at other cities show, 22-carat gold in Hyderabad is being sold at Rs 44,740 and 24-carat gold traded at Rs 48,810.

Moreover, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) prices in gold futures saw a rise of 0.02 percent, rising to Rs 47,971.00. The silver futures on MCX on the morning of 28 October, fell to Rs 64,921.00, witnessing a decline of 0.37 percent. The gold futures had plunged to Rs 48,140 per 10 gram on 27 October, with even silver futures, set to mature on 3 December 2021, falling 0.06 percent to Rs 65,158. On 27 October, the global gold price touched $1,816.7.

Stockholders, investors as well as customers are increasingly viewing and purchasing gold as an important investment for future endeavours. The yellow metal has been a perfect hedge against inflation over the years, among the many metals.

Gold rates fluctuate across the country, due to its making charges, excise duty and state taxes.