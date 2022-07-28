Gold price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 50,680; silver at 54,600 per kilo

The revised Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data shows that gold futures, set to mature on 5 August this year, rose by 0.51 percent to Rs 50,978.00. Silver futures, set to mature on 5 September, also jumped 2.12 percent to Rs 56,005.00

The price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 28 July, stands at Rs 50,680, after a decline of Rs 100. Silver is being procured for Rs 54,600 per kilogram after a gain of Rs 100 from yesterday’s price.

Factors such as state taxes, excise duty, and making charges lead to changes in the price of gold in India. Below is the gold rate from major cities for today, 28 July:

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is priced at Rs 46,450 in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. In Chennai, the same amount is being traded for Rs 47,350, according to data at the Good Returns website.

Coming to the price of 24-carat gold, in New Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai, the much-in-demand metal is being retailed at Rs 50,680. In Chennai, the metal is priced at Rs 51,660 for the same quantity.

In Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold for Rs 46,450. In Mysore, Bengaluru, and Mangalore, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is being traded at Rs 46,500. Tens grams of 24-carat purity gold in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Kerala is being acquired at Rs 50,680. While in Bengaluru, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount is being retailed at Rs 50,730.

In Nashik and Vishakhapatnam, the value of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 46,460 and Rs 46,450, respectively. For 24-carat purity, the rate of 10 grams in Nashik is Rs 50,690 whereas, in Vishakhapatnam, the same quantity of 24-carat is being sold at Rs 50,680.

In Madurai and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat purity is valued at Rs 47,350 and Rs 46,600, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat in Madurai is priced at Rs 51,660. In Chandigarh, it is being sold for Rs 50,830.

