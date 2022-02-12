Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat stands at Rs 49,970; silver at Rs 62,600 per kilo

A revised list from MCX shows that gold futures, which are going to mature on 5 April, 2022, grew by 0.30 percent and reached Rs 49,102 and silver futures, set to mature on 4 March, 2022 observed a decline of 0.39 percent, reaching Rs 63,020

The trading price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold in India stands at Rs 49,970 today, 12 February. One kilo of silver is being vended at Rs 62,600 following a decline of Rs 100 from yesterday’s selling price of Rs 62,700.

The price of the precious yellow metal varies daily across several cities owing to factors such as excise duty, making charges and state taxes. Below are the current gold rates from some Indian cities:

In New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 45,800, as per the Good Returns website. While in Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is priced at Rs 46,040.

Coming to the price of 24-carat gold, 10 grams in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, is being sold at Rs 49,970. In Chennai, the same amount of 24-carat purity is being valued at Rs 50,230.

In Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vijayawada, Mangalore, Visakhapatnam, Mysore and Bhubaneswar, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured for Rs 45,800. While, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 49,970 in the above cities, barring Bhubaneswar where the same amount of 24-carat gold is being sold at Rs 50,170.

Meanwhile, in Pune, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Patna and Nagpur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being obtained for Rs 45,760. Whereas, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 49,900 in the above cities.

In Chandigarh and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded for Rs 46,400 and Rs 45,750 respectively. On the other hand, 10 grams of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 49,400 and Rs 49,320 respectively.

A revised list from the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) shows that gold futures, which are going to mature on 5 April, 2022, grew by 0.30 percent and reached Rs 49,102. Silver futures observed a decline of 0.39 percent, reaching Rs 63,020. They are set to mature on 4 March, 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.