Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 51,060; silver priced at Rs 63,000 per kilo

In India, the purchasing price of 10 grams of 24-carat gold today, 14 February touched Rs 51,060 after a rise of Rs 10 from yesterday’s selling price that was Rs 51,050. On the other hand, one kilo of silver is being priced at Rs 63,000 witnessing no change in rate from yesterday’s selling value.

Every day, the rate of the yellow metal differs across various cities due to factors like making charges, state taxes and excise duty. Below are the current gold tariffs from few Indian cities:

According to the Good Returns website, 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata is being sold for Rs 46,810. While in Chennai, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal is being bought and sold for Rs 47,150.

Ten of 14-carat gold in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai stands at Rs 51,060. In Chennai, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being vended at Rs 51,440.

Then in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured for Rs 46,810. The same quantity of 22-carat purity in Jaipur and Vijayawada is also valued at Rs 46,810. The value of 10-grams of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 51,060 in the above cities, barring Jaipur, where the same quantity is being traded at Rs 51,000.

Meanwhile, in Pune, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold for Rs 46,760. For the same quantity of 24-carat purity, it is valued at Rs 50,710 in the above western cities.

In Chandigarh and Madurai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being vended for Rs 46,900 and Rs 47,150 respectively. Then for 10 grams of 24-carat purity, it is priced at Rs 50,200 and Rs 51,440 in the above cities, respectively.

Updated figures from Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) reveal that gold futures, which are going to mature on 5 April, 2022, increased by 0.88 percent and reached Rs 49,545. Meanwhile, silver futures observed a fall of 1.13 percent and reached Rs 63,7000.

