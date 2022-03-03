Gold Price for today: 10 grams of 24-carat priced at Rs 52,040; silver valued at Rs 67,200 per kilo

In Pune, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,780, Rs 47,800 and Rs 47,750, respectively

The procuring price of 24-carat gold today, 3 March, stands at Rs 52,040 in India after a whooping rise of Rs 1,090 from yesterday’s rate of Rs 50,950. One kilo of silver is currently priced at Rs 67,200 today.

The much in demand metal varies daily due to factors like making charges, excise duties and state taxes. Here is the recent gold rate from some Indian cities on 3 March:

In Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought and sold for Rs 47,700, as per the Good Returns website. The same quantity of the precious yellow metal is being obtained for Rs 48,800 in Chennai today.

If we consider the 24-carat gold rates, in New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of the metal is valued at Rs 52,040. The same quantity of 24-carat gold in Chennai is being traded at Rs 53,240 today.

In Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar and Kerala, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is sold at Rs 47,700. Meanwhile, in cities such as Bengaluru and Hyderabad, the same quantity of 22-carat purity is being vended at Rs 47,700. Additionally, 10 grams of 24-carat gold is being sold for Rs 52,040 in all the above-mentioned areas.

In Pune, Vadodara and Ahmedabad, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being purchased at Rs 47,780, Rs 47,800 and Rs 47,750, respectively. Furthermore, the same quantity of 24-carat purity is being obtained at Rs 52,090 in Ahmedabad and Pune, while it is priced at Rs 52,140 in Vadodara.

In Jaipur, Madurai and Nashik, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,850, Rs 48,800 and Rs 47,780, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,200, Rs 53,240 and Rs 52,090 in the above three cities.

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data show that gold futures, which are set to mature on 5 April this year, rose 0.56 percent to Rs 51,583.00. Moreover, silver futures also witnessed a gain of 0.71 percent and has currently settled at Rs 68,150.00.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.