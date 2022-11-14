Go First airline has come under scrutiny of the aviation authority Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) due to an increase in passenger inconvenience brought on by cancelled flights and major flight delays. On social media, there has been an increase in complaints from travellers who discovered that the flight they intended to board did not even exist on the departure list after arriving at the airport. Following the inconvenience, the airline has just been offering a refund rather than revealing the reason or providing the customers with a substitute flight. According to reports, the DGCA will investigate the situation, and proper procedures will be followed.

The airline’s timeliness has recently been a problem. This may only be a short-term effect due to aircraft availability concerns, but the inconvenience to the passengers is quite considerable. On 11 and 12 November, Go First had one of the poorest records for punctuality. On 11 November, about 70 percent of the Mumbai-based airline’s flights had delays, and on 12 November, the situation worsened with as many as 82 percent of Go First flights taking off late. On 13 November, the airline reported 16 percent on-time performance, which was poorer than its performances on 11 and 12 November, when they were 18 percent and 31 percent, respectively.

Go First already reduced the winter timetable that went into effect on 30 October and is expected to run until 25 March due to the continuous supply chain disruption that is delaying the delivery of engines and spare parts. According to the DGCA’s winter schedule, the airline has been given permission to run 1,390 weekly flight departures. Notably, it has seen a significant decrease of 40 percent from its winter plan in 2021 and from pre-COVID figures as well.

Go First has recently requested financing for its operations under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), and it is predicted that it would do so again. To assist the industry in managing cash-flow issues, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) updated the ECLGS in October for the aviation sector. The scheme’s lower loan limit was increased from Rs 400 crore to Rs 1,500 crore.

