Go Fashion IPO share allotment expected today; follow these steps to check allotment status

The Rs 1,013.6 crore Initial Public Offering IPO of the company was subscribed 135 times.

The shares of Go Fashion (India) Limited, the parent company of women's bottom wear brand Go Colors, are expected to be allotted today, 25 November. The Rs 1,013.6 crore Initial Public Offering IPO of the company was subscribed 135 times.

Investors who could not get the shares may see the refunds being initialised on 26 November. Those who did get the shares successfully may see them reflected in their Demat account by 29 November. The shares of Go Fashion are expected to be listed on 30 November.

The allotment of shares can be checked through the websites of both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the registrar of the issue, KFin Technologies Private Limited.

Steps to check allotment of shares through BSE:

― Visit the official website of the BSE at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/

― Select the Equity option under the issue type given on the main page

― Choose Go Fashion (India) Limited from the dropdown menu under issue name

― Enter the application number and add details such as your PAN card id

― Complete the security captcha

― The Go Fashion share allotment will appear on your screen

Steps to check allotment of shares on the registrar of issue:

― Visit the official website of KFin Technologies Private Limited at

― https://kcas.kfintech.com/ipostatus

― Select the IPO name from the dropbox and select the option of either your client id, application number or PAN card id

― Choose between Application Supported by Blocked Amount (ASBA) and non-ASBA options

― Enter the details of the id option selected earlier and enter the details

― Fill in the security captcha and submit

Against the 80,79,491 shares on offer, the Go Fashion IPO received bids for 1,09,44,34,026 shares. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 49.70 times while the portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and non-institutional investors was subscribed 100.73 and 262.08 times respectively.

The IPO of Go Fashion consisted of a fresh issue of shares up to Rs 125 crore, apart from an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12,878,389 shares. The money generated from the IPO will be used by the company for general corporate purposes, working capital requirements as well as rolling out 120 new exclusive brand outlets of the company.