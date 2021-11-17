Go Fashion IPO opens today at price band of Rs 655 to Rs 690; here's everything you need to know
Promoters and shareholders such as VKS Family Trust and PKS Family Trust will offload 7.45 lakh shares each
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Go Fashion (India) Limited, starts today, 17 November. Investors can buy shares of the owner of popular women's wear brand Go Colors till 22 November.
As per reports, the price band of the equity shares is Rs 655-690 apiece, with a lot size of 21 shares or its multiples. The company is looking to raise Rs 1,013.6 crore through the IPO.
The Go Fashion IPO comprises of an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 12,878,389 shares by existing shareholders and the promoter. Apart from that, the IPO also comprises of. A fresh issue of shares up to Rs 125 crore.
Of the total issue, 75 percent has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), while 10 percent has been set aside for retail investors. The remaining 15 percent has been reserved for non-institutional investors.
The shares of the fashion brand owner were selling at a grey market premium of Rs 350 on 16 November.
Go Fashion has already raised Rs 456.12 crore from anchor investors such as the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity, Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, SBI Mutual Fund (MF), and Nomura as well as Axis MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC MF ahead of its IPO.
Promoters and shareholders such as VKS Family Trust and PKS Family Trust will offload 7.45 lakh shares each. Investors India Advantage Fund S4 I, Sequoia Capital India Investments IV and Dynamic India Fund S4 US I are also selling their shares in the company.
The money generated from the IPO will be used for working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. A sum of Rs 33.70 crore has also been earmarked for rolling out 120 new exclusive brand outlets of the company.
The Go Fashion IPO subscription date has been extended till 22 November as 19 November will be a market holiday on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.
also read
Market Roundup: Sensex falls by 109 points, Nifty ends at 17,888; check top winners and losers here
India VIX declined by 1.00 percent to 17.06 levels. BSE Midcap saw a rise of 140.23 points to 25,860.41 while BSE Smallcap rose to 28,605.70, up by 312.65 points
Sigachi Industries IPO listing: Shares of cellulose-based manufacturer open on BSE at 250 percent premium
As per the initial public offering (IPO) of the company, the Rs 125.43 crore was subscribed 101.91 times in the price band of Rs 161 to Rs 163
Nykaa IPO share allotment today; here's how to check allotment status via BSE, Link Intime
After the shares have been allotted, investors who were deemed ineligible will get their refunds on 9 November and on 10 November, the equity shares will be credited to the demat accounts of the investors