Global Health IPO to be listed today: Check issue size, GMP, and other details

Shares of one of the largest private multi-speciality tertiary care providers in India, Global Health Ltd is all set to make a debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday, 16 November. As per a statement issued by the company, while the public issue is ready for being listed, shares of Global Health Ltd are available with a Rs 20 premium (GMP) in the grey market which further affirms that the stock of Medanta operator is likely to be listed at Rs 356.

Global Health IPO: All you need to know

Notably, the bidding for the Global Health IPO began on 3 November 2022 and closed on 7 November 2022.

IPO opening date: 3 November 2022

IPO closing date: 7 November 2022

Listing date: 16 November 2022

Face value: Rs 2 per share

Price: Rs 319 to Rs 336 per share

Lot size: 44 shares amounting to Rs 14,784

Following the bidding, Global Health received subscriptions around 9 times for its 4.67 crore shares IPO. While 50% of the shares were reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% were for non-institutional investors, and 35% were for retail investors.

The finalisation of the allotment was done on 11 November 2022 following which the credit of the share started on Monday, 14 November 2022.

Speaking about the IPO objective, the company aims to raise Rs 2,206 from the issue which includes Rs 500 fresh issue worth Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of close to 5.08 crore equity shares of the promoters. Furthermore, these proceeds are to be used for paying off the debts and other expenditures of the company.

Beside the public issue, the company had already raised Rs 662 crore from anchor investors like the Government of Singapore, Nomura, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), HDFC MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Kotak MF, Max Life Insurance Company and SBI Life Insurance Company.

