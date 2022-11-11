Global Health IPO allotment today; here’s how to check application status

Today, 11 November, Global Health, which operates the Medanta chain of hospitals, is going to disclose the allotment status of its initial public offering (IPO). Bidders can examine the status of Global Health IPO’s share allotment online after the announcement of the allocation of shares by logging in at the BSE website or the website of its official registrar- KFin Technologies Limited. Prior to the share allotment date, the Global Health IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) had surged. The IPO will be listed on BSE and NSE websites on 16 November.

Market watchers claim that shares of Global Health Ltd. are currently available on the grey market for a premium of Rs 23. The IPO has increased by Rs 3 from its GMP of Rs 20 yesterday. Since Dalal Street’s overall sentiment is still optimistic, experts anticipate that Medanta operator Global Health IPO GMP would continue to improve.

The IPO’s total issue size is Rs 2,205 crore, which combines a fresh issuance of Rs 500 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 1,705 crore made by the company’s shareholders and promoters through the sale of 5.08 crore equity shares.

Overall, despite tumultuous market conditions, the IPO had strong demand from investors as seen by the fact that it was subscribed 9.58 times. The qualified institutional buyer segment got subscribed 28.64 times. The portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 4.02 times. Poor demand was evident in the retail segment, which was only subscribed 0.88 times.

How to check Medanta IPO allotment status:

Bidders can check the status of their applications online on the official websites of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and KFin Technologies.

Direct link to check at BSE.

Direct link to check at KFin Tech’s website.

Steps to check at BSE:

Visit the BSE website, https://www.bseindia.com/

Choose Global Health IPO from the IPO list.

Key in your Global Health IPO application number and PAN card details.

Complete the captcha challenge and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

A window will appear to show your Global Health IPO’s allotment status.

Steps to check at KFin Tech’s website:

Go to the KFin Tech website.

Look for the Global Health IPO and select it from the drop-down menu.

Enter your application number and the captcha code on the designated fields.

Now, hit the ‘Submit’ button to view the status.

