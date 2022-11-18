GHCL Limited to build Rs 3500 crore soda ash plant in Gujarat to boost production, says report

GHCL will build a Rs 3,500 crore greenfield manufacturing plant in Gujarat, as per a report in Financial Express. The company has a huge interest in textiles and soda ash. The business, which has its headquarters in the Delhi NCR, is developing a 0.5 million metric tonne per annum (MTPA) factory on 1,000 acres of land close to Mandvi in the Kutch region. According to R S Jalan, managing director of GHCL, they intend to put the state-of-the-art factory into operation by the end of 2025.

GHCL has already purchased more than 850 acres of property, and it anticipates finishing the process in the coming several months. Public hearings and environmental clearance processes have been virtually finished, and the company is projected to receive the required approval from the relevant authorities over the next six to eight months.

Around 63 million tonnes of soda ash are produced globally each year. By 2030, that number is expected to rise to 80 million tonnes. India only produces about 3.7 million tonnes of soda ash annually, falling far short of its annual demand of 4.5 million tonnes, as per Jalan. The remaining shortfall is covered by imports.

Jalan mentioned that the worldwide soda ash market was restricted, saying that demand had grown but there had been no influx of new production capacity over the past two years. Due to this, there is an imbalance in the supply and demand for soda ash, and it is anticipated that this condition will persist for the next three fiscal years.

While referring to GHCL’s textile business, Jalan asserted that roughly 75 per cent of the total power they generate is produced by captive renewable energy sources. At the Madurai factory in Tamil Nadu, GHCL is investing Rs 300 crore to boost production by 20 per cent over the next two months. With this ongoing development, the company will be capable of manufacturing 2.25 lakh spindles instead of the current 1.85 lakh spindles.

In Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, GHCL Limited already operates one of the nation’s largest single-location soda ash manufacturing facilities with an installed capacity of 1.1 million tonnes. By the end of 2025, the business will have 1.6 million MTPA overall thanks to the greenfield project in the Kutch district, which will bring 0.5 million tons of extra capacity. The business also owns lignite mines in the Bhavnagar district, where it obtains the raw materials needed to produce soda ash.

