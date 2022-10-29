General Motors temporarily halts paid advertising on Twitter after Musk takeover

New Delhi: General Motors said Friday it will “temporarily pause” paid ads on Twitter following the takeover of the platform by Elon Musk, CEO of rival automaker Tesla.

“We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership,” said a GM spokesman.

“As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue.”

According to media reports, General Motors’ decision to avoid paid advertising on Twitter came as Musk attempted to quell fears about the future of advertising on the platform in an open letter.

He told advertisers that he wants the platform to be the most respected in the world for advertising, and said that Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape where anything can be said with no consequences.

He stated that it is critical to show Twitter users advertising that is as relevant to their needs as possible.

“Low relevancy ads are spam, but highly relevant ads are content,” Musk said.

Musk in his tweet said, “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!… Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise.”

