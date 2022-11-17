Fuel prices today, 17 November: Know petrol and diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities
Here are the current rates of petrol and diesel across major Indian cities
In the international market today, 17 November, Brent crude futures fell by 62 cents to stand at $92.24 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined by 65 cents to $84.94 per barrel. However, the rates of petrol and diesel continued to be steady across metro cities in India today.
The last time the rates of petrol and diesel dropped in the entire nation was in May after the Centre slashed excise duty on petrol and diesel. The price of petrol and diesel in Delhi currently stands at Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 per litre, respectively. In the financial capital Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 per litre and diesel costs Rs 94.27 per litre.
Here are the current prices of petrol and diesel in other cities of India:
Kolkata:
Petrol – Rs 106.03 per litre
Diesel – Rs 92.76 per litre
Chennai:
Petrol – Rs 102.63 per litre
Diesel – Rs 94.24 per litre
Noida:
Petrol – Rs 96.79 per litre
Diesel – Rs 89.96 per litre
Gurugram:
Petrol – Rs 97.18 per litre
Diesel – Rs 90.05 per litre
Bengaluru:
Petrol – Rs 101.94 per litre
Diesel – Rs 87.89 per litre
Lucknow:
Petrol – Rs 96.57 per litre
Diesel – Rs 89.76 per litre
Hyderabad:
Petrol – Rs 109.66 per litre
Diesel – Rs 97.82 per litre
Patna:
Petrol – Rs 107.24 per litre,
Diesel – Rs 94.04 per litre
If you are not able to find the fuel rates in your city here, you can still have a look at the latest prices by sending a text through your mobile to 9224992249, along with your city code. Anyone can easily gain access to the required city codes by visiting the official website of Indian Oil.
Just, simply visit this link iocl.com/petrol-diesel-price in order to view the city list. For instance, if you are an individual from the city of Gandhinagar, then you can just send your message to the number 9224992249 by mentioning RSP 218671, and you will be able to gain access to the latest revised fuel rates on your phone.
