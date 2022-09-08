From NYSE to Hong Kong Stock Exchange, these are the top 5 equity markets globally

The US alone contributes over 40 percent to the global equity market

Equity investments are some of the most popular and oldest forms of investment in the world. The Dutch East India Co. was the first company to offer the public equity shares of its business, effectively becoming the first company to open an IPO and to have its share traded on the secondary market in the Amsterdam stock exchange, which was opened a few decades later.

Today, the global equity market is worth over $108 trillion, nearly 30 times the GDP of India alone. But most of this wealth is concentrated in a few markets. The US alone contributes over 40 percent to the global equity market.

Here are the five biggest equity markets in the world in terms of the market capitalization of the companies listed on the exchanges.

Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), Hong Kong

Hong Kong is one of the major financial centres of the world and one of the foremost financial hubs in Asia. The Hong Kong Stock Exchange was established in 1891. Today, the exchange has 2538 companies listed on it with a total market cap of $6.48 trillion. Some of the biggest companies on the exchange include China Mobile, HSBC Holdings, AIA, Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, and Tencent Holdings.

European New Exchange Technology (EURONEXT), Europe

The European New Exchange Technology (EURONEXT) is the stock exchange that operates across Europe. Operating from major European centres like Amsterdam, London, Paris, Lisbon, Brussels, Dublin, Milan, and Oslo, the EURONEXT is home to some of the biggest European companies. These include Peugeot, Michelin, Phillips, Alstom, L’Oreal, ArcelorMittal, BNP, Royal Dutch Shell, and Unilever, with a total market cap of $6.65 trillion.

Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE), China

The biggest stock exchange in China, the Shanghai Stock Exchange was only established 32 years ago. The stocks on the exchange are traded in both the US Dollar and the Chinese Renminbi Yuan. The total market cap of the SSE is $6.98 trillion.

National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (NASDAQ), USA

The NASDAQ was the world’s first electronically traded bourse and lists more than 3,000 companies today, many of which include the world’s biggest tech ventures like Meta, Apple, Amazon, Google (FAANG), Tesla, Intel, and Microsoft. The NASDAQ has a market cap of $19.34 trillion.

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), USA

The foremost stock exchange in the world, the world watches the NYSE for market movements and trends that can affect other stock exchanges even halfway across the world. With 2400 companies, the company lists some of the biggest movers and shakers of the world like JPMorgan Chase, American Express, IBM, McDonald’s, Walmart, and Nike. The NYSE has a market cap of $24.5 trillion.

