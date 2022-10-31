Four leading companies to launch IPOs this week; details here

A busy week is anticipated in the primary market from 31 October to 4 November as four businesses are prepared to launch their initial public offerings (IPO). These companies include DCX Systems, a producer of cables and wire harness assemblies, Global Health Ltd, which runs hospitals under the Medanta name, microlender Fusion Micro Finance Ltd and Bikaji Foods International. According to merchant banking sources, these four companies will raise a combined total of about Rs 4,500 crore through their IPOs.

DCX Systems:

The general public can subscribe to DCX Systems’ public issue from today, 31 October. The subscription ends on 2 November. The DCX Systems IPO includes an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares up to Rs 100 crore by the promoters NCBG Holdings Inc. and VNG Technology and a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 400 crore. A total of Rs 225 crore has already been raised by anchor investors for the Bengaluru-based business.

For this issuance, it has set a price range of Rs. 197-207 per share. The fresh issue’s proceeds will go toward paying off debt, covering working capital needs, investing in its fully owned subsidiary Raneal Advanced Systems to cover capital expenditure costs, as well as other company objectives.

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd:

The IPO for Fusion Micro Finance will be open between 2 November – 4 November. It hopes to raise Rs 1,104 crore through its IPO, which consists of fresh issuance of equity shares worth Rs 600 crore and an offer to sell 13,695,466 equity shares by the promoters and current shareholders. Devesh Sachdev, Mini Sachdev, Honey Rose Investment Ltd, Creation Investments Fusion, LLC, Oikocredit Ecumenical Development Co-operative Society U.A., and Global Financial Inclusion Fund are the parties selling shares in the OFS. The fresh issue’s net proceeds will be utilised to raise the capital base of the microlending company. The company has set a price range for shares of Rs. 350-368.

Global Health Ltd:

The subscription period for Global Health’s IPO will start on 3 November and end on 7 November. A new issue of equity shares of Rs 500 crore and an OFS of up to 5.08 crore equity shares by Anant Investments, a subsidiary of the largest private equity firm Carlyle Group, as well as Sunil Sachdeva (jointly with Suman Sachdeva). The price range for the IPO has been set at Rs 319–336 per share, and taking into account the upper end of the price band, the business expects to raise Rs 2,206 crore. The fresh issue’s proceeds will be utilised for debt repayment and basic corporate needs.

Bikaji Foods International:

Bikaji Foods International’s IPO will also launch on 3 November and will be available till 7 November. According to sources, the company intends to raise approximately Rs 1,000 crore through its initial share offering. Approximately 2.94 crore shares owned by the Rajasthan-based company’s stockholders as well as its promoters, Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal, will be sold via OFS.

In addition to these, Uniparts India and Five Star Business Finance are anticipated to launch their respective IPOs in November.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.