Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari quits company to launch edtech start-up
The aim of his new edtech venture is to create a Metaverse ecosystem where students can find educational institutes and courses, campus, employment and social circle on the same network
Former India Twitter head Manish Maheshwari has announced that he is quitting the microblogging platform to launch his own edtech venture. Maheshwari made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.
He said he was partnering with Tanay Pratap, founder of Invact and senior software engineer with Microsoft, to launch Metaversity, a virtually immersive platform to provide employability training.
After close to 3 years, I am leaving Twitter to dedicate myself to #education and #teaching. While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education.
— Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) December 14, 2021
Maheshwari’s decision to quit Twitter comes soon after former co-founder Jack Dorsey announced his decision to step down as CEO of the company, handing the reins to Parag Agrawal.
The former Twitter India head had moved to the US earlier this year as the company’s senior director, revenue strategy and operations, shortly after Twitter India had faced scrutiny by the Indian government over the issue of content moderation. In May this year, Twitter’s Gurugram office was raided by the police as part of an investigation against manipulated media tags for some posts and delayed compliance of the company with the new IT rules in the country.
Soon after the controversy, Maheshwari was transferred to the US for a bigger role. Under his new role, he reported to the senior director of global strategy and operations at Twitter, Deitra Mara.
According to news reports, Maheshwari plans to remain in the US for the time being to build his edtech venture. He will focus on India, Indonesia, Philippines and Nigeria as potential markets. As per MoneyControl, Maheshwari will start his new venture with MBA-like executive courses or higher education courses.
The aim of his new edtech venture is to create a Metaverse ecosystem where students can find educational institutes and courses, campus, employment and social circle on the same network.
A graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Maheswari had earlier headed Flipkart’s seller ecosystem and worked as the CEO of Digital Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. He joined Twitter India as its managing director in 2019.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India vs New Zealand: 'India ko India main harana namumkin Hai', Twitter reacts to hosts' massive 372-run win
Resuming the day at 140 for five, New Zealand folded up for 167 in the second innings after India set them a mammoth 540-run target.
Amul congratulates Twitter’s new CEO Parag Agrawal in unique way; check viral post here
Agrawal joined Twitter in the year 2011 and has been working with the tech company as its chief technology officer (CTO) since October, 2017
'Aap ne ghabrana nahi:' Pakistan embassy in Serbia mocks Imran Khan over inflation, demands salary; govt says account hacked
The tweet by the verified account of the embassy mentioned Imran Khan, asking how long does he expect government officials to remain silent in the face of hyperinflation. 'Is this Naya Pakistan,' the post read