Former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari quits company to launch edtech start-up

The aim of his new edtech venture is to create a Metaverse ecosystem where students can find educational institutes and courses, campus, employment and social circle on the same network

Former India Twitter head Manish Maheshwari has announced that he is quitting the microblogging platform to launch his own edtech venture. Maheshwari made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

He said he was partnering with Tanay Pratap, founder of Invact and senior software engineer with Microsoft, to launch Metaversity, a virtually immersive platform to provide employability training.

After close to 3 years, I am leaving Twitter to dedicate myself to #education and #teaching. While it is with a heavy heart that I leave Twitter, I am excited about the impact that can be created globally through education. — Manish Maheshwari (@manishm) December 14, 2021

Maheshwari’s decision to quit Twitter comes soon after former co-founder Jack Dorsey announced his decision to step down as CEO of the company, handing the reins to Parag Agrawal.

The former Twitter India head had moved to the US earlier this year as the company’s senior director, revenue strategy and operations, shortly after Twitter India had faced scrutiny by the Indian government over the issue of content moderation. In May this year, Twitter’s Gurugram office was raided by the police as part of an investigation against manipulated media tags for some posts and delayed compliance of the company with the new IT rules in the country.

Soon after the controversy, Maheshwari was transferred to the US for a bigger role. Under his new role, he reported to the senior director of global strategy and operations at Twitter, Deitra Mara.

According to news reports, Maheshwari plans to remain in the US for the time being to build his edtech venture. He will focus on India, Indonesia, Philippines and Nigeria as potential markets. As per MoneyControl, Maheshwari will start his new venture with MBA-like executive courses or higher education courses.

The aim of his new edtech venture is to create a Metaverse ecosystem where students can find educational institutes and courses, campus, employment and social circle on the same network.

A graduate from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Maheswari had earlier headed Flipkart’s seller ecosystem and worked as the CEO of Digital Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. He joined Twitter India as its managing director in 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.