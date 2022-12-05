Fixed Deposits: Six type of FDs you must know about
Tax-saving FDs have a lock-in period and are ideal for people who want to claim tax exemptions of up to Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act
So, here are some types of fixed deposits in which you can invest your money:
Cumulative FDs: The interests earned on these deposits are compounded according to the interval of investor’s choice, and added to the principal amount. You receive the returns when the FD matures.
Non-cumulative FDs: In non-cumulative FDs, investors receive the interest payment on regular intervals. It is ideal for those who wish to earn a regular income through their investments. The interest can be paid to the investors in their bank accounts on a monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis.
Standard FDs: Standard FDs are the basic kind of FDs where you invest your money for a fixed term, which ranges from seven days to 10 years. In this deposit, the interest rates you earn are predefined and more than the regular savings account. One also receives loan and overdraft facilities against standard FDs.
Senior Citizens FDs: These FDs are available for senior citizens (individuals of 60 years of age or above). Senior citizens are paid a higher return on term deposits in comparison to regular individuals.
Flexi FDs: Flexi FDs offer the flexibility and convenience of a fixed deposit as well as a savings account. You earn higher interest rates like FDs, while getting liquidity of savings accounts.
Tax-Saving FDs: These deposits have a lock-in period. This implies that you cannot withdraw your money before the tenure ends. This type of FD is ideal for individuals who want to claim tax exemptions of a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
These government banks are offering senior citizens higher interest rates on FDs than Post Office; check here
The interest rates promised are significantly greater than those provided by the Post Office. The 666-day fixed deposit plan offered by Canara Bank guarantees senior citizens a 7.5 percent return on their investment
SHF hikes interest rate on fixed deposits of various tenures, check latest rates here
According to the latest Sundaram Home Finance interest rates, senior citizens will get a 7.5 percent interest on term deposits maturing in 24 months
Bajaj Finance hikes FD interest rate by up to 25 basis points; offers 7.95% return to senior citizens
Bajaj Finance has altered rates more frequently this year (though not necessarily across the card) than they did in the past