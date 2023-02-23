A strike authorisation vote was unanimously approved last week by the union representing FedEx pilots, as mentioned in its press release. Contract negotiations have stalled between the FedEx Express Master Executive Council of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) International and the company’s management. As per the release, no future talks have been scheduled. The union leaders allege that the company doesn’t “acknowledge pilot contributions.” The leaders are now seeking an industry-leading contract. As per the ALPA, the FedEx pilots are going to use the full resources of the Railway Labor Act (RLA) to do so. According to RLA, before conducting a strike, the pilots need to be released by the National Mediation Board, and a 30-day cooling-off period is required to be exhausted. Another necessary requirement is the strike authorization vote.

FedEx MEC chair Captain Chris Norman said, “The decision to move closer to a strike authorization vote is the result of nearly six months of federally mediated negotiations that has led to our disappointment with FedEx management’s actions at the bargaining table.” As stated by Norman, FedEx pilots are committed to sign a deal with the firm’s management. However, he added that the union is not going to fall back on its commitment to get a contract that rewards pilots for their service to the company.

The negotiations between pilots of FedEX and the management have been going on since May, 2021. FedEx clarified in its press release that the ALPA leadership’s approval to possibly hold a strike authorisation vote has no effect on their service to the customers. ” Actual strikes are only possible with the express permission of the National Mediation Board. They can occur only after the parties have passed through multiple legally mandated steps and after other safeguards, such as presidential or congressional intervention, do not happen. At this point in time, we are still in productive negotiations with our pilots under the supervision of a government-appointed mediator,” the press release stated.

In a similar development, the pilots of Delta Air Lines voted for authorising a potential strike in case their contract negotiations with the company’s management fail. Delta pilots are demanding higher pay and better schedules. Airlines are now generating profits again, but contract negotiations have continued to be difficult throughout the industry. The pilots of passenger airlines have complained about the poor quality of life due to frequent flight changes and gruelling schedules.

