Explained: Centre’s new Work-from-Home rules and how it allows for more flexibility

Rule 43 (A) introduced by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry allows employees in the special economic zone to avail of the work-from-home model for a period of one year, which can be extended by the Development Commissioner

Work from Home (WFH), which become a feature for almost all during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, is here to stay.

The Centre on Tuesday inserted a new rule — 43A (work from home) in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006.

The new rules came after there were calls from the industry to make a provision for a countrywide uniform WFH policy for all Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The WFH rules in India come shortly after the Netherlands passed a law to establish home working as a legal right and becoming one of the first countries to enshrine such flexibility in law. As per the new law, employers must consider any request from workers about working from home and give adequate reasons for refusing them.

Here’s all we know about the new rule in India and how it will further enable flexibility at the workplace.

What the new rules say

Rule 43A that enables work from home is valid on employees of IT/ITeS SEZ units, those who are temporarily incapacitated, those travelling and for employees who are working offsite.

The Department of Commerce has notified a new Rule, namely Rule 43A - Work from Home in Special Economic Zones Rules, 2006 across all Special Economic Zones. @DoC_GoI pic.twitter.com/l9tK67c6C9 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 19, 2022

The notification states that WFH may be extended to maximum 50 per cent of total employees, including contractual employees of the unit.

The commerce ministry also added that work from home would be allowed for a period of one year. However, that period could be extended for another year by the Development Commissioner (DC) of SEZs.

In respect of SEZ units whose employees are already working from home, the notification has provided a transition period of 90 days to seek approval.

The ministry also said SEZ units will provide for both equipment and secured connectivity for WFH so that employees can perform authorised operations of the units. The permission to take out the equipment is co-terminus with the permission given to an employee, the ministry said.

The move will be highly beneficial to IT firms such as TCS or Infosys, who have units in SEZs.

EY-India tax partner Pramod Achuthan told Times of India, “The 50 per cent limit for work from home of total employees with discretionary powers to approve higher limits seems to be the regulator’s way of striking a balance between the IT/ITeS industry’s demand for full flexibility and the demand of the real estate sector for getting employees back to the office.”

WFH in India

When COVID-19 struck India back in 2020, all companies opted for the work from home model for its employees, as their health and safety was of topmost priority.

As time progressed, many companies transitioned to the hybrid model (part WFH and part coming to office) as many employees didn’t wish to return to office completely.

Those who continue wishing for WFH cite job flexibility, independence, time for themselves, and, of course, having no eyes constantly checking up on them as the main benefits of this work model.

And it seems that this model isn’t going anywhere with several employees now wanting permanent WFH.

Data from job search platforms suggest the evolving interest in ‘permanent work-from-home’ jobs. Over 4,000 work-from-home jobs have been posted in 2022 on online job portal Monster India. Job platform Naukri.com is also reporting a growing trend of permanent remote jobs.

In fact, a study whose findings were published in January revealed that 82 per cent respondents admitted that they prefer working from home to going back to the office.

The study, by Tech Talent Outlook by job site SCIKEY, further revealed that 64 per cent employees said they are more productive working from home and feel less stressed.

More than 80 per cent of the HR managers admitted that hiring employees for full-time office presence is getting more difficult.

Seeing the current trend, companies like Mondelez and Tata Steel said they are hiring for permanent work-from-home roles, while many others including Maruti Suzuki and ITC are embracing a partial remote working approach where employees come to office only for a couple of days.

WFH is also beneficial to employers lower costs, long hours put in by employees, improved retention, and even easier recruitment. Remote companies have lower business costs because they save money not only in office space rent but also on office furniture, equipment, supplies, housekeeping, and more.

WFH is the future

Worldwide, remote working seems to have become the norm with most countries embracing the trend.

A Forbes report stated that by 2025, an estimated 70 per cent of the workforce will be working remotely at least five days a month.

A study from employment site Indeed shows the number of global job listings that mention remote work has nearly tripled since the onset of the pandemic, up from an average of just 2.5 per cent in January 2020 to almost 7.5 per cent in September 2021, with countries like Ireland, Spain and the UK seeing the greatest increases. Meanwhile, careers site Ladders predicts that 25 per cent of all professional jobs in North America will be remote by the end of 2022.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.