Expense management to planned investments: Tips to make you millionaire in the long run

The desire to create substantial wealth for the future is a driving force behind investors’ pursuit of various investment options. With systematic planning and careful selection of the right investment plans, individuals have the opportunity to build wealth over time. While the expectation of earning a good return on investments is commendable, it is crucial to consider the factors that contribute to long-term wealth creation. Investing hard-earned money in the appropriate schemes and through reliable channels can yield significant profits. Becoming a crorepati (a millionaire) within a span of say 10 years through investment requires diligent effort and smart decision-making.

It is indeed a challenging task to consistently generate substantial returns over an extended period. However, it is possible to achieve this milestone by investing in the right schemes and making prudent financial moves that ensure consistent returns across multiple avenues.

Mutual funds are widely favoured by investors as they offer attractive returns over time. Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) provide a viable option for monthly investments and wealth generation. It is crucial for investors to assess their financial position and risk appetite before investing in such schemes to ensure the continuity of their investments.

Here are some essential steps to consider in order to pursue your financial goals:

1. Assess your financial situation before making investments:

Evaluate your monthly income and expenses to determine how much you can save and invest each month. By understanding your savings capacity, you can identify suitable investment opportunities.

2. Choose a competent financial planner:

Seek guidance from a qualified financial planner who can provide good advice on investment strategies and recommend suitable investment options based on your goals and risk tolerance.

3. Practice wise expense management to increase savings:

Adhere to the principle of “money saved is money earned.” By carefully managing your expenses and avoiding unnecessary expenditures, you can free up more funds for investing, ultimately accelerating your wealth creation journey.

4. Stay informed, focused, disciplined, and patient:

Keep yourself updated with market conditions and economic trends to make well-informed investment decisions. Maintain focus on your short-term and long-term financial goals, and ensure timely payments of bills, taxes, and interest obligations. Remember that wealth creation requires patience and perseverance.

5. Make planned investments in appropriate schemes:

The key to consistent wealth growth is selecting the right investment schemes and maintaining a well-balanced portfolio. Work closely with your financial planner to allocate your investments wisely.

Consider the following investment options:

a. Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) in Index Mutual Funds:

Begin by investing approximately 20 per cent of your monthly investment in Index Mutual Funds through SIP. This carries moderate to low risk with expected returns of 10-12 per cent.

b. SIP in Equity Mutual Funds:

Allocate around 30 per cent of your monthly investment to SIP in Equity Mutual Funds. Focus on large-cap, mid-cap, and blue-chip equities. This investment carries moderate to high risk, with expected returns of 14-18 percent.

c. SIP in Balanced Mutual Funds:

Allocate around 30 per cent of your monthly investment to SIP in Balanced Mutual Funds, which offer a balance between risk and returns. Expect returns of 12-14 per cent with low to moderate risk.

d. Investment in Bank Recurring Deposits:

Allocate approximately 30 per cent of your monthly investment to Bank Recurring Deposits. This option offers low risk and an expected annual return of around 7 per cent.

