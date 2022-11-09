The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has started crediting interest for 2021-2022 to employees’ provident fund (EPF) accounts. According to reports, there was a delay in the amount being credited to some accounts due to a software upgrade in the EPFO.

Now, employees can check their EPF account in a number of ways to see if the interest has been credited. They first need to make sure that their Universal Account Number is linked with their PF account. Subscribers can either log in to the website of the EPFO, or check the balance in the account via their phone.

The Centre had approved an interest rate of 8.1 percent for 2021-22, the lowest since 1977–1978. In October, the Finance Ministry had stated that no subscriber would face any loss of interest due to the delay in crediting the EPFO interest into their account.

. There is no loss of interest for any subscriber. The interest is being credited in the accounts of all EPF subscribers. However, that is not visible in the statements in view of a software upgrade being implemented by EPFO to account for change in the tax incidence. (1/2) https://t.co/HoY0JtPjII — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 5, 2022

Here’s the process to check your EPF account balance via EPFO’s website:

― Go to EPFO’s official website- epfindia.gov.in.

― Click on the ‘For Employees’ section of the webpage.

― Choose the ‘Member passbook’ option under ‘Services’.

― Log in using your 12-digit UAN number, password and security captcha.

― The EPFO portal will direct you to your EPFO passbook, where you can see the interest earned.

You can also check your EPF balance via the UMANG app:

Go to the UMANG app and select EPFO.

Click on “Employee Centric Services” and choose the option to view your passbook.

Enter your UAN number and password.

You will get a one-time password (OTP) from the UMANG app on your registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP to view your PF balance.

You can check if your EPFO interest has been credited via SMS as well. Type ‘EPFOHO UAN’ and send it from your registered mobile number to 7738299899. You can also give a missed call at 011-22901406 from your UAN-linked mobile number.

Both employers and employees contribute to the PF fund every month. While the interest on the EPF is computed monthly, it is credited to the account of the employee once a year.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.