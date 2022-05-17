EPFO cautions account holders against these mistakes; check what you can do to avoid big loss

There are several ways in which fraudsters can steal your hard-earned money. Never share your PF account details over the phone or social media to avoid falling prey to online fraud

Provident Fund account holders beware! There are several ways in which fraudsters can steal your hard-earned money. From online scams asking for details of your PF account to hacking your personal information, there remains a huge threat of online fraud for all account holders.

The EPFO has recently shared a post cautioning account holders to beware of such scams. View the post here:

https://twitter.com/socialepfo/status/1525471353633005568

However, there are some tips you can use to avoid a big loss. PF account holders must be aware that not following these rules will impact them adversely. Here are some rules to follow if you want to avoid being swindled:

1. Never give your PAN, UAN bank account or OTP over the phone or social media.

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) never asks account holders for these details over social media or a voice call. If you receive a call asking for these details, it is a scam call.

2. Never respond to texts from unknown numbers that ask you to deposit money to the EPFO through Whatsapp or any other service.

The organisation will never ask you to deposit any money for a service. Beware of messages and calls proclaiming that you need to deposit money to the EPFO.

3. Do not hesitate to report calls from individuals claiming to be EPFO members and asking for money.

If you get calls from people who claim to be EPFO members and ask you for money, do not hesitate to contact authorities with your complaint. Do not respond to these calls or messages at all and file a complaint with the cops.

4. Do not keep your documents such as PAN, Aadhaar etc. unprotected.

Remember to secure all your documents in Digilocker. Create an account on the website and submit your documents to ensure that they remain safe from hackers.

In case you run into any problems while trying to keep your account secure, you can visit the official website of the EPFO and contact them about it.

