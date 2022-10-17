Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) enables subscribers to withdraw some part of their fund for various purposes, including the construction of a house, medical expenses, natural calamities and marriage. In EPF, contributions are made by both the employer and the employee. The subscribers are required to fill out Form 19 for the final settlement of the EPF account after they exit the job. The Pension Withdrawal Benefit Form or Form 10-C needs to be filled by an employee who has either left employment before completing 10 years of service or who has attained 58 years of age before finishing 10 years of service. PF Part Withdrawal Form or Form 31 is required for the partial withdrawal of funds from the account. Members who wish to opt for a reduced pension should fill the Form 10-D.

All these forms come with some conditions. One should check the details before filing his/her claim. EPF account holders can make a request for the withdrawal of funds from their accounts on the EPFO portal.

Here are the steps for withdrawing funds from your PF account:

Step 1: Visit the official website of EPFO Member e-SEWA by clicking on this link https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/.

Step 2: Log in to your account by keying in your UAN credentials.

Step 3: Go to the online services tab, select “Claim (Form 19, 31, 10C or 10D)” from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Type your bank account number and click on “verify”.

Step 5: Click on “Yes” to proceed, then select “Proceed for online claim”.

Step 6: Select the claim you need under the tab “I want to apply for”.

Step 7: Choose PF Advance (Form 31) for the withdrawal of funds from your EPF account.

Step 8: Enter the withdrawal purpose, amount, and address.

Step 9: Submit the claim and complete your application process.

After the submission of a claim, you may be required to upload scanned documents to support your reason for premature withdrawal of PF. After your withdrawal request has been approved by your employer, the money will be credited to your bank account in 15-20 days.

