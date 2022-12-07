The Ministry of Communications has issued strict guidelines to tackle the claim rejection of Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) subscribers. Many EPFO subscribers have faced the issue of their claims being rejected or delayed multiple times. The majority of complaints received by the Ministry of Communication are of payment delays, harassment, and failure to complete the payment within the allotted time period. As per the Ministry, the claims of employees are often denied, and this rejection is against the rules. Directives have been issued by the Ministry, ordering an end to this behaviour.

This behaviour implies the officers’ disregard for the power entrusted to them, as per the EPFO. The organisation stated that the working methods of the majority of officers are adversely impacting the EPFO. In this case, EPFO has ordered all OICs and other officers to finish processing claims as soon as possible.

On the behalf of the Ministry, it has been stated that each claim must be thoroughly investigated in the first instance and that the member should be told all the reasons for any rejection of the claim during that time. The guideline states that for the person who makes a new claim after this, those errors have to be accepted after careful consideration only.

Launched in 1951, EPFO is a non-constitutional body that promotes the saving of funds by employees for retirement. The Centre’s Ministry of Labour and Employment governs this organisation. One doesn’t need to make a single, lump-sum investment. Deductions are made each month from the salary of the employee and enable him/her to save a huge amount of money over a long period of time. It can also help an employee when a financial emergency arises. It is compulsory for salaried employees who earn less than Rs 15,000 per month to register for an EPF account. Employees earning a monthly salary of more than Rs.15,000 are also able to register for an EPF account. But they need to get approval from the Assistant PF Commissioner. It is compulsory for organisations to register for the EPF scheme in case they have above 20 employees working for them.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.